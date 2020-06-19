Denver Broncos DB Tweets Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week. He’s the second Denver player to contract coronavirus.

Star linebacker Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19 in May and after isolating for two weeks, was cleared by the Broncos medical staff. Tonight, Jackson tweeted an update on his condition.

The 11-year-vet shared that he was tested after experiencing mild symptoms. He’s currently at home and self-isolating and appears to be doing well.

“Although I am doing well and anticipate a full recovery, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone to take this virus seriously,” Jackson said. “I have and will continue to do my part to keep our communities safe, and I encourage everyone to do the same.”

Thank you to everyone for the well wishes🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/icCYi67l4Q — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) June 19, 2020

Earlier this month, Jackson participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in Denver along with dozens of teammates and Broncos staffers. However, Jackson believes he contracted the virus after the protest, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

Jackson is entering the second year of a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos. Last season, he started 14 games, making 71 tackles, breaking up 10 passes, intercepting a pair of passes and forcing one fumble.