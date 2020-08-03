Denver Broncos Lose Starting Lineman For 2020 Season

The Denver Broncos are down a starting offensive lineman for the 2020 season.

Starting right tackle Ja’Wuan James has opted out of the 2020 season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound offensive lineman has played in just three games for the organization since signing with the Broncos last off-season.

James is in year two of his four-year deal worth $51-million with Denver. The deal hasn’t exactly panned out for the Broncos just yet. James missed 13 games last season as he battled injuries.

James is the second Denver Bronco to opt out of the 2020 season. Defensive lineman Kyle Peko announced he wouldn’t play this season in late July. James announced the tough news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

James clearly struggled with the decision, but ultimately decided to opt out given the “unknown” surrounding the pandemic.

“After continuous conversation with my family over the past couple weeks about the NFL figuring out the plan for the 2020 season, I’ve decided to opt out,” James wrote on Twitter. “It is tough, but the right decision. There’s just too much unknown about this virus and about plans handling it going forward.”

James also mentioned he and his wife are parents to their newborn son, and that his son is his “top priority.” Like many in sports, James is prioritizing his family’s health during the pandemic.

