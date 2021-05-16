Baron Browning Explains What He Wants To Be Known As

Athleticism has played a major role for Baron Browning in his football career. It helped him become a five-star recruit and eventual contributor at Ohio State.

However, Browning doesn’t want his athletic talents to define him. The rangy linebacker, who was drafted in the third round by the Denver Broncos this year, wants to be known for something else.

“I think it can help me a lot, but I don’t like that word that people often use,” Browning said recently, via the team’s official website. “I want to be known more as a technician. I don’t want to be known as a guy who is an athlete. I want to be known as a guy who is a technician. That’s where my focus is.”

A third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, Browning finished his Buckeye career with 109 tackles and seven sacks. He spent time playing both inside and outside linebacker at OSU, but will begin his NFL career on the inside.

Browning was asked if he thinks being able to focus on one spot will help him as he transitions to the professional game.

“I definitely agree,” Browning said. “No matter how good of an athlete you are, if you give somebody a lot of responsibility, all those different responsibilities start to blend together. You’re trying to be cautious and make sure you’re doing the right thing before you read what you see and go because you don’t want to have a mishap. I think playing one position allows you to play faster.”

Of course, Browning doesn’t want to keep his athleticism on the shelf totally. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, he ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and posted a 40-inch vertical jump at Ohio State’s Pro Day this year.

If he can harness those gifts and build up his technique, the NFL potential for the one-time blue-chip prospect is immense.