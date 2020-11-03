Denver Broncos Release Statement On Team’s Situation

The Denver Broncos are the latest NFL organization impacted by the pandemic. The team released a statement on Tuesday, updating its current situation.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday both team president and CEO Joe Ellis and GM John Elway have tested positive. Both individuals experienced symptoms earlier this week and immediately informed the team’s medical team. The organization worked quickly to test and isolated until the test results were received.

“Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis as well as President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway were informed this morning they tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “After not feeling 100 percent on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday’s game at home as a precaution. He continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning.”

Forunately, both Elway and Ellis are “doing well” right now. Their symptoms are mild at this current time.

Check out the Broncos’ full statement, detailing the latest positive testing results, in the tweet below.

Statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/PPYuJQedZN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 3, 2020

Naturally, the Broncos are gravely concerned this could spark a team-wide outbreak. But as the statement reads, Denver believes the cases “originated independently outside team facilities.”

The Broncos have been indirectly impacted by the pandemic in past weeks. Denver has had to adjust its schedule multiple times because of opponent team outbreaks.

This time, it’s the Broncos having to maneuver in the midst of a pandemic. Fortunately, it appears the team itself may be in the clear.