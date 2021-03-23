A former standout for the Ohio State Buckeyes is looking for a new NFL home. Tight end Nick Vannett has reportedly been released, after one season with the Denver Broncos.

Vannett, a member of Urban Meyer‘s College Football Playoff national championship-winning team, was a third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He spent four years with that franchise, before single-year stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Broncos.

Vannett appeared in 15 games for the Broncos, starting 11 in 2020. He was not a huge pass-catching target, with 14 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown on the season. He has 75 catches for 686 yards and five scores in his NFL career so far. He’s much more of a contributor as a blocking tight end at the NFL level.

His best season to date came in his final one with the Seahawks in 2018. That year, he made nine starts for Pete Carroll’s team, and had career highs with 29 receptions, 269 yards, and three touchdowns.

Broncos have released TE Nick Vannett per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 23, 2021

Nick Vannett signed a two-year, $5.7 million deal with the Denver Broncos before the 2020 season. He was set to make $2.25 million in base salary this season, but as teams look to get ever-valuable salary cap room, he’ll be looking for a new opportunity this offseason.

Noah Fant is Denver’s primary pass-catching option at the tight end position, with a team-high 62 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. It makes sense that the Broncos may want to expand his role in the offense moving forward.

