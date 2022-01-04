Denver Broncos Release Tuesday Update On Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos would like to end the season on a high note. That may prove difficult in the scenario both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock are unavailable.

Bridgewater is currently in the concussion protocol and isn’t expected to be available this Saturday vs. the Chiefs. Lock, meanwhile, started in Bridgewater’s place last Sunday. He completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 245 yards and one touchdown in a 34-13 loss to the Chargers.

Unfortunately, Lock hurt his shoulder during the AFC West battle. And though he was able to come back into the game, his status for this weekend’s game is in jeopardy.

The Broncos didn’t actually practice on Tuesday, but Lock was listed as a “limited participant” on the practice report.

Drew Lock (shoulder) would have practiced today on limited basis. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 4, 2022

If Drew Lock can’t give it a go, the Broncos will once again turn to Brett Rypien. Kendall Hinton might also get a few snaps.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Broncos this Saturday, the team has to improve at the position this coming off-season. Bridgewater and Lock just don’t look the part.

Last off-season, there was plenty of momentum suggesting Aaron Rodgers was going to end up in Denver. The momentum died once the season began. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not it picks back up in coming months.

The Denver Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday afternoon.