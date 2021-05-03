Denver Broncos Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Denver Broncos have reportedly made another adjustment to their quarterback depth chart, releasing veteran backup Jeff Driskel.

Driskel, a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, signed a two-year contract with Denver, his fourth NFL team, last offseason. He began the year as the No. 2 option behind Drew Lock.

After Lock got hurt against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, Driskel replaced him and threw for 256 touchdowns, two touchdowns and one interception. He started in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was benched in favor of Brett Rypien.

Driskel would only appear in one more game the rest of the way.

With the Broncos adding Teddy Bridgewater to the QB room via trade last month, Driskel became even more expendable. At best, he’d be the No. 3 quarterback, behind Bridgewater and Lock, though he could have even be relegated to fourth-string behind Rypien.

Given his age (he just turned 28), it’s likely another team will take a chance on the former Florida and Louisiana Tech quarterback. In the meantime, it’ll be Lock or Bridgewater starting in Denver.

Unless, of course, the Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers.