Denver Broncos Reportedly Release Veteran Defensive Lineman

When the Denver Broncos traded for defensive end Jurrell Casey last year, they probably hoped they’d be able to get more than three games out of him. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos are releasing Casey after one season with the team. Casey played in just three games for the Broncos before landing on injured reserve with a torn biceps. He spent the rest of the season being moved between the reserve/COVID-19 list and IR, but never played again after Week 3.

Denver gave the Tennessee Titans a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to bring Casey on board. At the time, Casey lamented that the Titans “discarded him like trash” after all he had contributed.

Casey signed a four-year, $60.4 million contract extension in 2017 that extended through 2022. By releasing him, the Broncos save over $10 million in cap space over the next two offseasons.

Jurrell Casey is a five-time Pro Bowler who missed just five games in his first nine years with the Tennessee Titans. During his time in Tennessee, Casey recorded 51.0 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 84 tackles for loss and 115 QB hits.

At 31 years of age, Casey should still have plenty left in the tank. But coming off an injury that cost him 13 games, teams may be reluctant to give him a big salary.

NFL free agency is just around the corner, but there’s now one more Pro Bowl pass rusher teams can try to recruit.

Which team do you think will sign Jurrell Casey in the weeks to come?