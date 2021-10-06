Denver Broncos Reportedly Sign Veteran Linebacker

Inside linebacker Avery Williamson has joined the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, reports Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

The 6’1, 245 pound veteran Williamson was drafted in the fifth round in 2014 by his hometown Tennessee Titans. He racked up 376 tackles over four seasons in Tennessee before signing with the Jets in 2018.

Williamson started all 16 games during his first season in New York. But a devastating torn ACL during the 2019 preseason kept Williamson sidelined for more than a calendar year.

After a brief 2020 stint in Pittsburgh, Williamson looks to revive his career in the Mile-High City. For the time being, the 29 year-old adds depth to the Broncos practice squad.