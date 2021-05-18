Denver Broncos Reportedly Signing New Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos are reportedly getting some help at the wide receiver position, thanks to a new signing.

The Broncos have signed wideout Damion Willis, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Willis has spent time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Troy alum began his career in Cincinnati. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. He made two starts for the Bengals that season and caught nine passes for 82 yards.

Willis has since bounced around the NFL, spending time with the Cleveland Browns’ and Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squads. He’s now on his way to Denver.

The #Broncos are signing WR Damion Willis, source said. Formerly of #Bengals and #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2021

It’s shaping up to be an interesting off-season in Denver, specifically at the quarterback position.

Drew Lock has in no way locked up the starting quarterback gig. In fact, Pro Football Focus named him the worst starting quarterback in the NFL on Tuesday.

The Broncos added veteran Teddy Bridgewater this off-season. And some seem to believe Bridgewater will beat out Lock ahead of the 2021 season.

Denver has also been in the middle of the Aaron Rodgers rumors. The Broncos have been named the top landing spot for the 2020 NFL MVP if the Packers do indeed choose to move on from Rodgers.

Simply put, the Broncos will be one of the most interesting teams to follow this off-season. Their quarterback competition and rumors surrounding Rodgers will make plenty of headlines in coming weeks.