Denver Broncos Reportedly Signing New Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos lost K.J. Hamler to a torn ACL over the weekend, but have already made a move to replace the second-year wide receiver on Monday.

According to Brandon Krisztal of KOA Colorado, the Broncos have signed veteran wideout David Moore off of the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. The 26-year-old has four seasons of NFL experience and should be a reliable depth piece for Vic Fangio in Denver.

Moore had his strongest years in professional football at the beginning of his career when he played for the Seattle Seahawks. A seventh-round draft pick, the former East Central wide receiver played in 47 games from 2017-2020 and made 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Moore had spent the last three weeks on the Raiders practice squad after he was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 1. He had previously signed a two-year deal worth up to $4.75 million back in March.

The @broncos traded one @ECUTigers WR, Trinity Benson to Detroit… Per NFL Source: Denver is signing another East Central WR, @DmoeSwagg23 from the @raiders practice squad with the news K.J. Hamler is done for the year.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) September 27, 2021

Moore will join a receiving corps in Denver that has grown into one of the most dynamic in the AFC. However, the unit has been decimated by injuries over the last few weeks.

Prior to Hamler’s ACL tear, the Broncos lost DaeSean Hamilton to the same injury and place Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. That’s left Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick as the team’s top two wide receivers for starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Despite the injuries to their pass-catchers, the Broncos have gotten off to a 3-0 start with wins over the Giants, the Jaguars and the Jets. Denver’s schedule hasn’t been difficult yet, but picking up three straight victories to start the year with a new starting quarterback is nothing to scoff about.

With Moore now aboard, the Broncos will set their sights on improving to 4-0 this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.