Former Denver Broncos first-round pick and defensive end Shane Ray is heading to the Canadian Football League.

The Broncos selected Ray with the No. 23 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Ray turned out to be a massive bust, but it’s tough to blame Denver for selecting the star out of Missouri.

Ray had 120 tackles and 19 sacks during his three years with the Tigers. He even drew comparisons to NFL great Cameron Wake during Ray’s pre-draft scouting.

Years after joining the Broncos in 2015, Ray is heading to the Canadian Football League. The former first-round pick has signed with the Toronto Argonauts.

It’s unfortunate Shane Ray could never carve out a prominent role with the Denver Broncos. He had a practice squad stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, but failed to re-launch his career at the NFL level. He’ll now try and revive his football career in the Canadian Football League.

The CFL has proved to be a second-chance league for plenty of players who couldn’t make a career in the NFL. Ray is the latest to join the ranks.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are coming off a 5-11 campaign in the 2020 season. Denver was hit with injuries early and often and it proved costly. The team will select ninth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Denver could use some help on the defensive side of the ball, either at the linebacker or defensive back position. Some speculate the Broncos could try and pull off a draft-day trade and obtain a higher draft pick to select a quarterback. It all depends on whether or not the front office is confident with moving forward with quarterback Drew Lock.

It’s shaping up to be a intriguing off-season for the Denver Broncos. Ray, meanwhile, is off to the CFL.

[CFL]