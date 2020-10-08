This afternoon, the NFL made the decision to move the Denver Broncos’ game against the New England Patriots from Sunday to Monday afternoon.

The change came because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests among Patriots players. Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris is not happy with the alteration to the schedule.

For Harris, the issue is simple. By pushing the game back a day, the Broncos have to play on a short week in Week 6.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ scheduled bye week is Week 6, so they don’t have to worry about squeezing in two games in a shorter period of time.

“Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong?” Harris asked on Twitter. “Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a short week playing the Dolphins help it make sense.”

Harris has a point here. The NFL schedule has already been shuffled around a bunch due to COVID-19, and when that happens, usually at least one team will wind up getting burned.

In this case, it is the Broncos, who are already having a rough enough go of it this fall. Denver is dealing with season-ending injuries to multiple key starters (Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, etc.) and is on its third starting quarterback.

No one ever said life in pro football was fair.