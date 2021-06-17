Broncos Reportedly Signing Former Nebraska Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos are looking to get their offense going. The team has added a number of weapons over the last few years, and just added one more in former Nebraska football player De’Mornay Pierson-El.

Pierson-El played for the Huskers from 2014-17, catching 100 passes for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2018, and has bounced around the NFL, as well as smaller leagues.

After an offseason stint with Washington in 2018, he signed with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes that summer, but only dressed for one game before being cut. In 2019, he played for the AAF’s Salt Lake Stallions before the league went under. That summer, he signed with the Oakland Raiders, and was added to the practice squad late in the season.

He tried his hand at the XFL in 2020, playing with the St. Louis BattleHawks before COVID-19 ended that league’s season. Last year, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders on the offseason roster and practice squad. Now, he’s heading elsewhere in the AFC West.

Broncos are signing WR/return specialist De’Mornay Pierson-El, who spent last season on Raiders’ practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 17, 2021

De’Mornay Pierson-El’s key to making a team may be proving himself on special teams. In 2014, he was one of the more dangerous punt returners in college football, averaging 17.5 yards per return, and scoring three touchdowns.

So far, he is yet to appear in an NFL game.

The Denver Broncos begin the 2021 season on the road, at the New York Giants in Week 1 on Sept. 12.

[Adam Schefter]