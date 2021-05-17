Denver Broncos Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Denver Broncos announced a ground-breaking addition to general manager George Paton’s front office staff on Monday afternoon.

The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. In the role, she’ll be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments, according to an official team release.

The Broncos shared that Kleine is believed to be highest-ranking woman in scouting in NFL history.

“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said in the announcement. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.”

Kleine spent 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings prior to her move to Denver. After starting as a Public Relations Intern, she spent nine years in the Vikings’ scouting department and most recently served as the team’s manager of player personnel/college scout for the Midwest region.

Kleine will get to put her experience to the test immediately with the Broncos as the 2021 season quickly approaches.