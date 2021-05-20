The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce They Have Waived A Quarterback

A general view of the Denver Broncos stadium ahead of an NFL game.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 13: A pair of Air Force jets perform a flyover before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens in a general view of the field at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 13, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The last week has been a whirlwind for quarterback Case Cookus, who was released by the Denver Broncos this afternoon.

Cookus participated in Broncos minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis, and the former Northern Arizona star impressed enough to be offered a contract. He signed with the team earlier this week.

However, Cookus’ tenure in Denver lasted only a couple of days. He was waived this afternoon to make room for free agent offensive tackle Cameron Fleming.

After this move, the Broncos are down to three quarterbacks on their roster: Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien.

Cookus, who finished his NAU career with 2,082 passing yards, 105 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions, previously spent time with the New York Giants in 2020. However, he was cut during training camp.

Hopefully, he’ll get another opportunity elsewhere this year. In the meantime, the Broncos will be sticking with three signal callers–unless they make that move for Aaron Rodgers after all.


