Denver Broncos Announce They Have Waived A Quarterback

The last week has been a whirlwind for quarterback Case Cookus, who was released by the Denver Broncos this afternoon.

Cookus participated in Broncos minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis, and the former Northern Arizona star impressed enough to be offered a contract. He signed with the team earlier this week.

However, Cookus’ tenure in Denver lasted only a couple of days. He was waived this afternoon to make room for free agent offensive tackle Cameron Fleming.

After this move, the Broncos are down to three quarterbacks on their roster: Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien.

Alexander Johnson has signed his restricted free agent tender, & we've officially signed T Cameron Fleming. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 20, 2021

Cookus, who finished his NAU career with 2,082 passing yards, 105 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions, previously spent time with the New York Giants in 2020. However, he was cut during training camp.

Hopefully, he’ll get another opportunity elsewhere this year. In the meantime, the Broncos will be sticking with three signal callers–unless they make that move for Aaron Rodgers after all.