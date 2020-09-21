There hasn’t been a Sunday with so much devastating injury news within the NFL in some time. The latest injury news comes from the Denver Broncos, detailing the injury status for receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton didn’t play in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans as he dealt with a shoulder injury. The Broncos receiver returned to the lineup yesterday against the Steelers. But his 2020 season debut didn’t last long.

Sutton played 31 snaps against the Steelers before going down with a leg injury. We now have a clearer picture of the injury he sustained – and it’s the news the Broncos feared from the beginning.

Sutton reportedly tore his ACL on Sunday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The Denver receiver will miss the rest of the 2020 season, joining numerous other key players within the NFL who suffered similar season-ending injuries on Sunday.

Source: #Broncos WR Courtland Sutton tore his ACL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

Prior to his exit, Courtland Sutton caught three passes for 66 yards. He was supposed to be Drew Lock’s favorite target this season, but even Lock is dealing with a new injury.

The young quarterback out of Missouri suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday. The Broncos expect Lock to miss at least the next two weeks and could wind up missing as many as six weeks.

The 2020 season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start for the Broncos after Sunday’s horrendous injury news. We’ll find out how it impacts the team this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.