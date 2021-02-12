Chargers Star CB Has Bold Message For Deshaun Watson

Earlier today, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson is “intrigued by” the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. It would be awfully entertaining to see the Pro Bowl quarterback in the AFC West, but Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris doesn’t think it’d be a smart move.

The AFC West currently belongs to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Unless they suffer a catastrophic injury this offseason, they’ll be favored to win the division yet again in 2021.

Let’s also not forget the Chargers and Raiders have a ton of talent on their rosters. Los Angeles has an emerging star at quarterback in Justin Herbert, meanwhile Las Vegas has shown it can put up points in a hurry because of its deadly trio of Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller.

Adding another star like Watson to the AFC West would spice things up, but Harris isn’t so sure the Clemson product would be up for the challenge in Denver.

“D Watson don’t wanna come to the AFC West lol. Come on to the jungle,” Harris tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Just facts boy ain’t tryna compete with Herbert and Mahomes lol better stay AFC south — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) February 12, 2021

On the surface, winning the AFC West appears to be much harder than winning the AFC South. However, it’s tough to imagine Deshaun Watson being afraid of the challenge.

If he does end up in Denver for the 2021 season, Watson would have Noah Fant, Jerry Jeudy, Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay, KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton at his disposal. That’s a really strong supporting cast.

