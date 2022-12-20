Details Emerge From Ronnie Hillman's Tragic Medical Situation

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

Former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin had heartbreaking news to share this Tuesday. His former teammate, Ronnie Hillman, is in hospice and "not doing well."

"#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin tweeted this afternoon.

It was then reported by 104.3 The Fan that Hillman is in hospice because of pneumonia.

Hillman, 31, is currently battling liver cancer.

The Broncos selected Hillman in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was an All-MWC performer at San Diego State.

Hillman had 1,845 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns during his time in Denver. Additionally, he had 67 receptions for 431 yards.

The highlight of Hillman's pro career was most likely his 2015 season. Not only did he have a career-high 863 rushing yards, the Broncos won the Super Bowl that year.

Our thoughts are with Hillman and his loved ones at this time.