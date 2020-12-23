Drew Lock Addresses His Future With The Denver Broncos

Drew Lock has been going through a sophomore slump this season after going 4-1 as a starter as a rookie last year.

The Denver Broncos starter is 4-7 this year with 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, three lost fumbles and is completing just 57.7-percent of his passes. But Lock isn’t overly concerned and believes that he can still be the guy in Denver going forward.

“Everyone is going to talk about it, everyone thinks they can play it better than what they’re seeing on TV. It’s an easy position for people to talk about and gossip about,” Lock said. “I’m looking forward to going out this week and making another claim that I should be the guy here and try to win these last two, and show what I can do and the decision is the decision.

“But I do believe I’m the guy here, and with progressing over time with this offense, we get another year in this same offense, the sky’s the limit for us.”

The Denver Broncos drafted Drew Lock 42nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He rode the bench for most of his rookie season before getting his first start in the final few weeks.

At times through his young career he’s looked like the real deal. Just a few weeks ago he had four touchdowns in a 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

But for every Carolina game, there’s a game like he had against the Raiders where he threw four interceptions.

Broncos president John Elway isn’t particularly patient with his quarterbacks. If Lock doesn’t improve over these final two games, his time in Denver could be up.