Drew Lock Breaks Silence On Team’s Quarterback Situation

Drew Lock and the rest of the Broncos quarterback room find themselves sidelined for Sunday’s games against the Saints. The Denver starter, alongside Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles did not wear masks during a position meeting last week. Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 and the league deemed the other players ineligible this weekend as “high-risk contacts” to the virus.

While there’s been plenty of speculation about the situation in Denver, very few players and none of the quarterbacks commented on the events. Lock decided to break that silence just before Sunday’s game.

“As a proud member of the Denver Broncos, I can attest that our entire team has taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, following all the rules to keep each other safe. We’re tested daily, get quick results, and are confident our facility is a safe environment for everyone.”

“In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own.”

“I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough.”

“I pray for my teammates’ health, safety and success today. I look forward to getting back on the field next week. Go Broncos,” Lock said in a statement on Twitter.

It’s unclear if Lock or any of the team’s quarterbacks will be back next week for Denver’s game in Kansas City. Obviously, if they all remain COVID-19-free, then its possible at least one will be back soon.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they still have to try and win a football game today. Former Wake Forest gunslinger and now special teamer Kendall Hinton will be the team’s primary quarterback as they try to steal a win from the Saints.

Denver kicks off against New Orleans at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.