Drew Lock Describes His Mindset When Playing The Chiefs

Drew Lock was triumphant in his return to the gridiron this past weekend. As for this Sunday, he’ll be tasked with leading the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City was dominant on Monday in a statement win over Buffalo. It’ll be tough to upset the defending champions, but Lock has the right mindset heading into this weekend’s game.

Lock, a Missouri native, will always have a soft spot for his hometown Chiefs. However, the idea of defeating his hometown team certainly excites him.

“It is cool, I’ll say that,” Lock told reporters. “It is cool to be able to put the Darth Vader mask on and steer away from Jedi and come to the dark side over here in Denver. I kind of like playing that guy. Hopefully I can be that guy and get a win this Sunday.”

It’s safe to say that Lock is a fan of Star Wars.

The Broncos might not be considered the “dark side” in the AFC West. If anything, that title belongs to the Chiefs since they’re loaded with talent.

Last weekend, Lock struggled to take care of the football. Even though Denver won, the second-year quarterback threw a pair of costly interceptions. He’ll need to avoid those type of mistakes if he wants to beat Kansas City this Sunday.