Look: Drew Lock Had Scary Driving Incident Today

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was at the center of a scary incident on Wednesday afternoon, as a lug-nut flew across the median of a highway in Kansas and struck his windshield.

Ben Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol posted photos of the windshield on social media. Thankfully, Lock didn’t suffer any injuries.

“Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas, Drew Lock,” Gardner tweeted. “Crazy having a lug-nut fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it! Glad your seat belt was fastened.”

The officers also posted a photo of Lock smiling with the officers. It seems like he’s in good spirits despite having his windshield cracked.

Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23 👍 Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it! Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. 👍 Have a safe season now and into the future.

You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper. Today it was @DrewLock23 (Denver Broncos-QB)

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JUCxv8INuG — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

We’re certainly glad that Lock is OK.

Lock has an important position battle coming up later this summer. He’ll be going head-to-head against Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job.

Two weeks ago, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy shared his thoughts on the team’s quarterback room.

“Drew is more of a bullet-type thrower. He relies a lot more on his arm,” Jeudy said. “Teddy, I feel he more anticipates and throws it and knows how to anticipate on your routes. That’s the only difference I see between them. But I feel like they’re two great quarterbacks who are out here competing. Having them compete against each other, you can see both of them are improving in their game.”

Last season, Lock completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.