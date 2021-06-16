It’s been an off-season full of adversity for Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. Not only is he fighting for his starting gig – all he’s heard about this year are the Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson trade rumors.

The Watson rumors have died down a bit in the midst of his legal battle. But the Rodgers rumors continue to ramp up as the 2021 season approaches.

The Packers quarterback has been linked to the Broncos ever since it was reported he wanted out of Green Bay. Denver is ready to win now, and it offers Rodgers the freedom he’s looking for. For now, Rodgers is still in Green Bay and the Broncos are moving forward with Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

It’s been a difficult off-season for Lock, in particular. Not only has he heard he isn’t good enough – he’s heard all about the Rodgers trade rumors. The young quarterback believes all those rumors will go away if the Broncos win games early on in the 2021 season. After all, winning cures everything.

“It came with the lack of wins last year,” Lock said in response to the Rodgers/Watson rumors, via Broncos reporter Mike Klis. “If we won 10 games, no one would be talking about it.”

Drew Lock is clearly focused on shutting down those rumors by winning plenty of games this upcoming season.

Lock (2/2): "energy was and that’s where all my focus was and that’s quite honestly why I didn’t think about it is because all my energy and all my time was focused elsewhere this offseason, and that was getting this team better.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) June 16, 2021

As the old saying goes: actions always speak louder than words. And let’s not forget Lock has yet to cement his starting position.

Teddy Bridgewater is fully capable of running an offense. And he’s less turnover prone than the former Missouri star.

Lock will continue to hear rumors about the Broncos’ plans at quarterback – plans that directly impact his future – until he proves his doubters wrong.