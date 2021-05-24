Drew Lock Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

As Drew Lock entered a pivotal offseason, the Denver Broncos‘ third-year quarterback had to contend with rampant Aaron Rodgers trade rumors.

The Broncos have long been one of the most discussed teams for a potential Rodgers deal. If they were to make one, it would signal the end of Lock’s time in Denver.

Despite all the chatter, Lock said today that it wasn’t that difficult tuning out all of the Rodgers talk as he prepared for the upcoming season.

“Believe it or not, no,” Lock said, via Michael Spencer of KCNC. “It was not because I decided I was going to develop a plan in this offseason. There were going to be really long days, but it was going to be worth every single second of it because regardless of what happened — if I stayed here or if I left or they brought someone in — my mindset was not going to change. Wherever I went, if I went somewhere or if I stayed here, I was going to be the guy. I put every single ounce I had into that this offseason and being able to do that gave me zero time to listen to all this stuff.”

Now, we’ll take these comments with a grain of salt. We trust Lock was training hard this offseason, but we’re also not totally buying that he could block out all the noise suggesting that the team that drafted him two years ago could be sending him elsewhere.

As it stands, even if Denver doesn’t trade for Rodgers, Lock is going to have to hold off Teddy Bridgewater, who the team acquired from the Carolina Panthers last month.

If he can’t do that, 2021 might signal the end of Lock’s run in the Mile High City.