Drew Lock Reacts To The Broncos’ NFL Draft Picks

It’s become very clear the Denver Broncos are fond of this year’s group of wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft. After taking Jerry Jeudy on Day 1 of the draft, the front office has decided to double down at that position.

Denver took yet another wide receiver early in the draft. John Elway selected former Penn State wideout K.J. Hamler with the 46th overall pick.

Hamler had 56 receptions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns this past season with the Nittany Lions. He should be the No. 3 wideout on the depth chart behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

All these additions to Denver’s offense should spell big things for Drew Lock in his second year under center. Lock shared his thoughts on the team’s top two picks in the 2020 draft.

No words were needed for Lock to show that he’s thrilled with both selections.

😎 — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) April 25, 2020

Elway also gave his thoughts on the team’s second-round pick on Twitter.

“We’ve taken WR KJ Hamler from Penn State with the 46th overall pick,” Elway said. “He’s an electric player with excellent speed and high character. KJ’s also an outstanding kickoff and punt returner who can help us on special teams.”

The Broncos have not been kidding around this offseason. During free agency, the offense added an elite tailback in Melvin Gordon to pair with Phillip Lindsay. Now, Lock has a bunch of talented receivers at his disposal as well.

Look out for the Denver Broncos this fall.