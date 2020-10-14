The Spun

Drew Lock Shares His Reaction To Melvin Gordon’s DUI

Drew Lock celebrates a win for the Broncos.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon put himself in a tough spot this week, as he was cited late on Tuesday night for driving under the influence.

Multiple members of the Broncos have spoken to the public this afternoon about Gordon’s recent incident, including second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Lock has been out of action for the past few weeks due to a shoulder injury, but all signs point to him returning to the gridiron this weekend against New England. The Missouri product is hopeful that he’ll have Gordon by his side in Foxborough.

“I was of course upset,” Lock told reporters today. “But we are also here for him. Like having a brother who gets in trouble. I hope he plays Sunday, but that’s not up to me. That’s above my pay grade. We are there for him.”

Judging off Vic Fangio’s remarks, it doesn’t sound like Gordon will play this weekend.

“I didn’t want him to practice today until we get to the bottom of everything, get facts in order, before we weigh what to do in addition to league discipline. Yeah, I am disappointed. There will be some consequences.”

The Broncos might want to wait to hear from the league before inserting Gordon in their starting lineup.

We’ll find out more about Gordon’s status for Week 6 in the coming days.


