Eli Manning Reacts To Peyton’s Disappointing First Pitch

As outstanding as Peyton Manning was as a quarterback, he leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to pregame first pitches.

Prior to the MLB All-Star Game in Denver on Tuesday night, Manning threw out the first pitch at Coors Field. Unfortunately, his offering was disappointing, as he bounced it to Rockies pitcher German Marquez.

Peyton took his share of ribbing on social media for his poor toss, and even his brother Eli got in on the action, firing off a jab at big bro on Twitter.

“There is only 1 rule when throwing out the first pitch: DON’T ONE HOP IT!! Good try bro,” Eli wrote.

— Eli Manning (@EliManning) July 14, 2021

Throwing out a first pitch seems simple enough, but we’ve seen plenty of people struggle with it, including some athletes like Peyton.

If Eli ever has the opportunity to throw one out, he’s put some pressure on himself by making fun of his brother for messing up.