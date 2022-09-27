Eli Manning Torches Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Eli Manning had a hilarious comment about Russell Wilson during this Monday night's edition of Manningcast.

When discussing the Denver Broncos' Week 3 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Manning said all the money that was given to Wilson - $235 million to be exact - should've actually went to punter Corliss Waitman instead.

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell," Manning said.

Waitman was excellent under the prime-time lights, averaging 47 yards per punt. He pinned the 49ers inside the 5-yard line twice.

Even though Manning's comment about Wilson may be seen as ruthless, NFL fans are applauding his humor.

"He ain't lie tho," one fan said.

"Eli woke up and chose violence today," another fan tweeted.

"Eli is a savage," a third fan wrote.

Wilson has struggled with accuracy to start the 2022 season. He's completing just 59.4 percent of his passes thus far.

Waitman, meanwhile, will probably be named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.