ESPN Analyst Has 1 Team Suggestion For Matt Stafford

Is Matthew Stafford’s time in Detroit coming to an end?

The former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft has been with the Lions since 2009. However, with the franchise firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, some believe it’s time for the team to move on.

Stafford would garner plenty of interest on the offseason trade market. It could make sense for the Lions to part ways and let both parties start fresh.

“Real next impactful move is full start over and move on from Stafford. It’s time from both the organization standpoint and the players position as well. It didn’t work out,” ESPN analyst and former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky said.

If the Lions do move on from Stafford, where would he go?

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes has a fun team in mind. She thinks Broncos general manager John Elway could have interest in trading for Stafford.

I just googled Matt Stafford's height to make sure he's tall enough to appease John Elway, how's your Saturday going — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 28, 2020

The Broncos have Drew Lock, but most would consider Stafford a big upgrade, especially if he’s healthy.

Denver has had success trading for veteran quarterbacks before. After all, the Broncos won a Super Bowl trading for Peyton Manning when his time in Indianapolis came to an end.