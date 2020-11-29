The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Analyst Has 1 Team Suggestion For Matt Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against the Vikings.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 08: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Is Matthew Stafford’s time in Detroit coming to an end?

The former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft has been with the Lions since 2009. However, with the franchise firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, some believe it’s time for the team to move on.

Stafford would garner plenty of interest on the offseason trade market. It could make sense for the Lions to part ways and let both parties start fresh.

“Real next impactful move is full start over and move on from Stafford. It’s time from both the organization standpoint and the players position as well. It didn’t work out,” ESPN analyst and former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky said.

If the Lions do move on from Stafford, where would he go?

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes has a fun team in mind. She thinks Broncos general manager John Elway could have interest in trading for Stafford.

The Broncos have Drew Lock, but most would consider Stafford a big upgrade, especially if he’s healthy.

Denver has had success trading for veteran quarterbacks before. After all, the Broncos won a Super Bowl trading for Peyton Manning when his time in Indianapolis came to an end.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.