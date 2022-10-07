ESPN Analyst On Russell Wilson: He's Not An All-Time Great

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field following a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

ESPN's Ryan Clark didn't hold back his true feelings about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during this Friday's edition of Get Up.

Clark made it clear that he doesn't believe Wilson is an all-time great quarterback.

"I've been out in front of this. I said it in the offseason: he's not an all-time great," Clark said. "Just plugging Russell Wilson in doesn't give you an offense that can automatically get you to the Super Bowl."

Clark then took a jab at the whole "let Russ cook" movement that has been floating around for the past few years.

"At some point, we need to realize we are now ordering Uber Eats," Clark said. "We are now waiting on our waiter. We are not letting Russ cook. If we're waiting for Russ to cook in Denver, we are going to starve."

Wilson was abysmal when it mattered most on Thursday night. Per ESPN, he was 0-of-6 on pass attempts to the end zone.

Overall, Wilson finished last night's game with 274 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Broncos need more positive productive out of Wilson, make no mistake about it.