ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Tonight’s Titans-Broncos Game

Buckle up, football fans – the NFL has two games on the docket today for Monday Night Football. ESPN has released its prediction for the late-night contest between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos.

Before Denver and Tennessee kickoff at Mile High Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET. Then, the Broncos host the Titans at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Both the Broncos and Titans enter the season with high expectations. Tennessee is coming off one of its best seasons of the organization’s last decade as the team advanced all the way to the AFC Championship last season. Derrick Henry was a star for the Titans in 2019 – he hopes to continue to dominate in Tennessee’s powerful rushing attack.

Meanwhile, the Broncos feel they have a star in the making in quarterback Drew Lock. He’ll have a big test going up against what’s being considered a stout Tennessee defense. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor thinks Lock and the Broncos have enough in the tank to out-duel the Titans on Monday Night Football.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Denver Broncos a 53.3 percent chance to beat Tennessee tonight. Meanwhile, the Titans’ odds are listed at 46.3 percent.

If the Matchup Predictor is an indicator, we’ll be treated to a tight game between the Titans and Broncos tonight.

Last season, Denver blanketed the Tennessee offense in a 16-0 shutout. The horrendous showing by the Titans sparked a quarterback change as Mike Vrabel moved on from Marcus Mariota, instead going with Ryan Tannehill. The decision paid off, as Tennessee proceeded to win nine of its next 13 games.

The Denver Broncos host the Tennessee Titans tonight at 10:10 p.m. ET on ESPN.