ESPN Analyst Names 1 NFL QB Primed To Take ‘Big Step Forward’

Drew Lock throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons.CANTON, OH - AUGUST 01: Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass in the first half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 1, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

As a rookie, Drew Lock flashed plenty of promise as he led the Denver Broncos to a 4-1 finish to the regular season. Now, he has full control of the Denver offense.

The Broncos are trusting Lock to be their franchise quarterback, and they’ve wasted no time surrounding him with more weapons. The team added wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler as well as tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in this year’s draft and signed running back Melvin Gordon in free agency.

Now, it’s up to Lock to show he can progress into a top-flight quarterback. ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck thinks he has a good chance to do so, as he explained in a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt on Monday night.

“I think he can take a really big step forward,” Hasselbeck said of Lock. “You look at the step forward he took from last year in the preseason to then when he finally got his opportunity to play later in the season. He looked like a completely different quarterback. When you look at him, he has all of the traits to be a really good starter in the NFL.”

You can view Hasselbeck’s comments on Lock starting at the 3:30 mark in the video below.

If the Broncos are going to be able to return to the playoffs for the first time in five years, Lock will have to build on what he showed as a rookie.

It won’t be easy in the rugged AFC West.

