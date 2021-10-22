ESPN Insider Has New Injury Update For Broncos Star Von Miller

The Spun

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.

A leg injury forced Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller out of yesterday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. But while the Broncos lost the game, they might not have lost their star pass rusher in the process.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Miller’s x-ray came back “clean” during the game. Per the report, Miller did not return to the game “out of caution.”

But the long term news appears to be good. Fowler reported that there doesn’t appear to be any structural damage for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Miller’s day ended with two tackles and one QB hit on 33 defensive snaps. He has 4.5 sacks, 19 tackles and nine QB hits in seven games this season.

Von Miller missed the entirety of the 2020 NFL season with a leg injury. It was his first major injury since 2013 and ended a run of 95 games in six seasons.

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro, former Super Bowl 50 MVP and was selected to the prestigious 2010s All-Decade team. He’s the heart and soul of the Denver Broncos defense and one of the best pass rushers of this generation.

Suffice it to say, any injury that keeps him sidelined will be a crushing blow for the Broncos.

How soon can we expect to see Von Miller back on the field? Will the Broncos defense suffer in his absence?

