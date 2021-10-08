ESPN Insider Offers Update On Melvin Gordon Before Steelers Game

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed practice earlier this week due to a leg injury, casting some doubt around his status for Week 5. The latest update on injury, however, is quite promising.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Gordon is expected to play this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is expected to play Sunday vs. the Steelers, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Has missed some practice time this week with a leg issue [he] does not expect to miss game time. Broncos will have Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams in Pittsburgh.”

The Broncos should provide an official update on Gordon’s status following this Friday’s practice session.

Gordon has been the top running back for Denver this season, rushing for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries. He also has eight receptions for 87 yards through the team’s first four games.

In the event that Gordon’s leg injury slows him down against the Steelers this weekend, the Broncos could increase rookie running back Javonte Williams’ workload.

Williams looked sharp against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, as he had seven carries for 48 yards. He certainly has the necessary skills to become the feature back for the Broncos.

With quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s status for this Sunday in the air right now, Denver will need to rely on its running back duo to carry the offense.