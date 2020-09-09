The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Injury Update For Broncos LB Von Miller

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Denver Broncos received devastating news regarding the team’s best player.

The Broncos fear edge-rusher Von Miller may have suffered a season-ending lower leg injury during Tuesday’s practice. According to multiple reports, the injury happened late in practice.

The 31-year-old pass rusher reportedly suffered an injury to one of the tendons in his ankle. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the injury occurred on the last play of Denver’s practice this afternoon.

“Broncos’ OLB Von Miller injured a tendon in his ankle on the last play of practice today, and he is expected to need surgery that is likely to end his season,” Schefter reported.

Losing Miller would be devastating to the Broncos, who are expected to be one of the most-improved teams heading into the 2020 season.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is the captain of the Broncos defense and the leader of the Denver team as a whole.

The former No. 2 overall pick had a down season by his standards in 2019. Reports from Broncos training camp this summer suggested he was ready for a major bounce-back.

Unfortunately, it looks like he won’t be on the field at all for the Broncos this season. To make matters worse, fellow pass rusher Bradley Chubb reportedly won’t be ready for the start of the season either.

Denver opens the season against Tennessee on Monday night at 10:10 p.m. ET on ESPN.


