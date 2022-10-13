Everyone's Making Same Russell Wilson Joke On Thursday

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly been dealing with shoulder issues this season.

The injury is not expected to cause Wilson to miss any games, but it has sidelined him some in practice. Wilson was officially listed as "limited" on the Broncos' injury report today.

Not surprisingly, people are making jokes about Wilson's status, considering he admitted a few years ago to having an alter-ego named "Mr. Unlimited."

Sounds like that nickname isn't technically correct at the moment.

How much of it has to do with injury is unclear, but Wilson's play has been uncharacteristically limited this season.

His struggles are a major reason the Broncos sit at 2-3 with one of the worst offenses in football through five weeks.

Denver will look to get back on track and get Russ untracked against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday night.