Ex-NFL Star Running Back Gets 6 Months In Prison

Starting on Mar. 8, ex-NFL running back Clinton Portis will spend six months of his life in prison.

Portis pled guilty to a defrauding case back in September of this year. The former Denver and Washington running back was one of over a dozen players who took advantage of the NFL’s Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan. Portis reportedly made over $100,000 from the elaborate scheme.

Portis received his sentence on Thursday afternoon. On Mar. 8, the ex-NFL star will begin six months in prison. He’ll then another six months in at-home confinement. The sentencing also tacked on three years of probation.

"Ex-NFL running back Clinton Portis has just been ordered to spend 6 months in prison … after pleading guilty to defrauding a plan designed to help retired players pay for medical bills," TMZ reports.

“Portis — who pled guilty in the case back in September after reaching a deal with prosecutors — was sentenced Thursday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.”

In the initial trial, the jury could not reach a verdict on the Portis case. Before a re-trial commenced, he struck a deal with prosecutors and received six months in prison, six in at-home confinement and three years of probation.

In the initial trial, the jury could not reach a verdict on the Portis case. Before a re-trial commenced, he struck a deal with prosecutors and received six months in prison, six in at-home confinement and three years of probation.