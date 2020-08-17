Former Broncos Lineman Shares Epic Peyton Manning vs. Patriots Story

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning apparently went to extreme measures to hide his game plans from Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Orlando Franklin, a former Denver Broncos offensive lineman, shared a classic story of how Manning prepared for a game against New England.

The former Broncos lineman shared the story on Denver’s official YouTube page.

“He was a stickler on that. He didn’t want anybody to see any plays so everything we did was really top secret,” Franklin said of Manning, per ClutchPoints.

Franklin then recalled how Manning prepared for a 2013 game against the Patriots.

“We went and got on the buses and pulled up to the forest. Got out of the buses and walked for about five minutes and then we get in the middle of this forest and that’s where we did the walkthrough,” Franklin added.

Manning had a number of classic battles against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, both on the Colts and later the Broncos.

That 2013 Broncos-Patriots game didn’t end well for Manning, though. Denver blew a 24-point lead against New England, falling 34-31, in overtime.

Manning struggled, going 19 for 36 for 150 yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception. Even though Manning ended his career with two Super Bowls, he’s probably still frustrated about that one. The all-time greats usually don’t let things go.