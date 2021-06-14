Former Broncos Star LB Brandon Marshall Reportedly Worked Out For 2 Teams

It’s been a couple of years since former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall played in an NFL game. Still, the former Super Bowl champion continues to look for opportunities.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Marshall worked out for the Chicago Bears on Monday. He reportedly worked out for the San Francisco 49ers recently too.

Between 2014 and 2017, Marshall was a rock-solid tackler for the Broncos. He thrived on the inside and outside, racking up over 370 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 20 passes defended and two interceptions during those four seasons.

Though he has never made the Pro Bowl, he was a key contributor to the Broncos defense during their 2015 Super Bowl campaign. But after a down 2018, the Broncos let him go.

One month after being released by the Denver Broncos, Brandon Marshall signed a one-year deal with the then-Oakland Raiders. But he was released during final roster cuts.

Marshall was brought back briefly in the middle of the 2019 season, but he never played a down in Oakland.

At 31 years of age, the former fifth-round pick out of Nevada may not have many more years left to play. If neither the Bears nor the 49ers give him his shot this year, his chances of finding a team will go down even more soon.

Which team – if any – do you think Brandon Marshall will play for this year?