Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today.

Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was released by the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders today. The move comes just over six months after he signed with the team. He did not play a down for them during the 2021 season.

But Auman noted that the cut comes just one day before the USFL draft, which is slated for Tuesday. It’s possible that Lynch requested his release in anticipation of being taken for the upstart spring football league.

Based on his lack of playing time in the CFL, the chances of Lynch getting a showcase for a return to the NFL is probably higher in the USFL. He might be familiar with some of the coaches in the fledgling league as well.

Paxton Lynch was a three-year starter for the Memphis Tigers between 2013 and 2015, leading them to a 10-3 record and a No. 25 finish in 2014. Many scouts believed that his size and arm strength would translate well to the NFL, so he left Memphis before his senior year to enter the draft.

The Denver Broncos were fresh off a Super Bowl win and wanted a quarterback to build around. So they traded up to select Lynch 26th overall in the first round.

But in two NFL seasons, Lynch played in just five games and struggled to develop. He was released before the 2018 season and hasn’t played a down since.

Will we see Paxton Lynch attempt an NFL comeback?