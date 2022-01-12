The Spun

Former NFL Executive Says Bet On Dan Quinn Getting 1 Head Coaching Job

Dan Quinn in his Cowboys outfit.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has become one of the most popular names on the head coaching market this month.

On Monday, the Denver Broncos filed a request to interview Quinn. Quinn had been linked to the Denver opening before, as he has a connection to Broncos GM George Paton. They worked together with the Miami Dolphins in 2005-06.

Now, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi is telling his Twitter followers to throw a wager down on Quinn being hired in Denver.

We’re not sure if Lombardi is doing this because of inside info, or he’s just connecting dots. Either way, there is some more smoke to the Quinn-to-Denver fire.

From 2015 through Week 5 of the 2020 season, Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. During that time, he logged an overall record of 43-42 and took the team to the playoffs twice.

Quinn’s best season came in 2016, when Atlanta went 11-5 and advanced all the way to Super Bowl LI.

