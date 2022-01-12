Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has become one of the most popular names on the head coaching market this month.
On Monday, the Denver Broncos filed a request to interview Quinn. Quinn had been linked to the Denver opening before, as he has a connection to Broncos GM George Paton. They worked together with the Miami Dolphins in 2005-06.
Now, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi is telling his Twitter followers to throw a wager down on Quinn being hired in Denver.
Betting tip of the day. Dan Quinn next head coach of the Broncos. It’s a great great value at 200-1. Gobble it up. Just sayin.
— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 12, 2022
apologize, its +200 on Quinn.
— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 12, 2022
We’re not sure if Lombardi is doing this because of inside info, or he’s just connecting dots. Either way, there is some more smoke to the Quinn-to-Denver fire.
From 2015 through Week 5 of the 2020 season, Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. During that time, he logged an overall record of 43-42 and took the team to the playoffs twice.
Quinn’s best season came in 2016, when Atlanta went 11-5 and advanced all the way to Super Bowl LI.