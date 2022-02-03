It’s unclear if Aaron Rodgers will demand a trade this offseason. If he does, there’ll be a strong market for the reigning MVP.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano shared his thoughts on Rodgers’ situation with the Green Bay Packers.

Pagano believes the Denver Broncos should make a run at Rodgers this offseason. After all, they recently hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

“You look at Denver’s history with Peyton Manning and winning a Super Bowl with him. This just makes too much sense with [Nathaniel] Hackett going there and hiring all the Green Bay guys to come on that staff on the offensive side,” Pagano said.

"You look at Denver's history winning a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning.. Aaron Rodgers going there with Hackett makes too much sense" ~Chuck Pagano

The Broncos were linked to Rodgers last offseason. The front office ultimately settled on a trade for Teddy Bridgewater.

While there’s no guarantee the Broncos will make a run at Rodgers, the fact that they hired multiple coaches from Green Bay is interesting.

Earlier this week, the Broncos hired former Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as their offensive coordinator. He’ll try to bring some of that Green Bay magic over to the Mile High City.

If the Broncos land Rodgers in a blockbuster trade, they’ll be considered legitimate playoff contenders in the AFC. It would also set up some shootouts between him and Patrick Mahomes.