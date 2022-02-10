Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting.

Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The charges stemmed from a shooting at Black Lab Sports in Boulder, Colorado on October 16, 2019. Bannan told police he was hiding from the Russian mafia when he hid in an acupuncturist’s treatment room and shot her when she opened the door.

According to Mitchell Byars, the victim in the case actually helped Bannan receive less jail time. Both the probation department and Boulder DA asked for more time than he received.

“The probation department recommended 32 years, the Boulder DA asked for 26. But the victim in the case, through her attorney, asked for the minimum,” he reported.

Bannan was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2002 NFL draft. He played four seasons for the Bills before spending another four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

He eventually landed with the Denver Broncos, with whom he played two different stints.