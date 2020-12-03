Former NFL QB Replacement Has Message For Kendall Hinton

Last weekend, Kendall Hinton went from a wide receiver on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad to the team’s quarterback for Week 12 in a span of 24 hours.

Blake Bortles, Drew Lock and Brett Rypien weren’t allowed to play since they didn’t follow the NFL’s protocols. They were considered high-risk contacts with Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

It was a near impossible task that Denver gave Hinton last Sunday. Though he has experience as a quarterback at the collegiate level, nothing compares to playing that position in the NFL. As a result, Hinton completed just 1-of-9 pass attempts for 13 yards and two interceptions.

Hinton clearly didn’t light up the boxscore, but he should be proud of his performance. At least that’s what former Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte thinks.

The Colts drafted Matte to lead their backfield back in 1961. However, he had to play quarterback in 1965 since the team ran out of players at the position. It’s fair to say he knows what Hinton went through this past weekend.

Matte was so moved by Hinton’s performance that he wrote him a touching letter. Here’s what he had to say:

“As the only two ‘Instant Quarterbacks’ in NFL history, we have a strong connection, thanks to our shared experience,” Matte wrote, via the Denver Broncos’ official website. “I’m proud of how you stepped up for your teammates, particularly in what was an impossible situation in difficult circumstances. Decades from now, I hope you’ll look back with pride on your experience – you’ll have quite a story to tell your grandchildren!” Hinton has earned a ton of respect over the past week because of his courage. It’s not easy stepping into a situation like that, especially since he knew he’d take a beating against the Saints defense. Hopefully we’ll see Hinton back on the field in the near future.