“Growing Expectation” Broncos Will Hire 1 Head Coaching Candidate

A new head coach has not yet been announced for the Denver Broncos, but it sounds like a favorite for the job has emerged.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the “growing expectation” around the NFL is that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be the candidate to beat in Denver.

“The Denver Broncos still have much work to do in their head coaching search, but league sources indicated even prior to the firing of Vic Fangio that the team had serious interest in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and there is a growing expectation that he will be the candidate to beat for that opening,” La Canfora wrote, via CBS Sports.

Quinn has already received a handful of interview requests over the past week. The former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons did an excellent job rebuilding his stock this season.

Under Quinn’s leadership, the Cowboys’ defense finished the regular season ranked seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed

Continue to hear the Broncos are very high on Dan Quinn as his interview schedule continues to grow https://t.co/qEvXwYrZnA — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 15, 2022

La Canfora isn’t the only person connecting Quinn to the Broncos this week.

Former NFL executive Mike Lombardi recently tweeted: “Betting tip of the day. Dan Quinn next head coach of the Broncos. It’s a great great value at 200-1. Gobble it up. Just sayin.”

Only time will tell if Quinn is the Broncos’ top candidate for their head coaching vacancy.