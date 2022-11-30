"Half" Of Broncos Team Showed Up For Russell Wilson's Birthday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There has been a lot of chatter over the past few days about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's relationship with his teammates. It doesn't sound like those rumors will go away anytime soon.

According to Mike Klis of 9 News, Wilson had a birthday party on Tuesday. Klis' source said "it looked like about half the team was there" to celebrate Wilson's 34th birthday.

"There’s been some gossip about Russell Wilson’s standing in locker room," Klis wrote. "Here’s some context. Per source Wilson’s wife Ciara thru him a birthday party last night and 'it looked like about half the team was there.' On player’s day off. Why do people have to be so hurtful?"

On one hand, it's encouraging that half the team showed up to spend time with Wilson. On the other hand, this report opens the door for people to say the other half of Denver's roster doesn't get along with him.

Wilson was brought to the Broncos to elevate them from a competitive team to a title contender. Obviously, that hasn't happened.

The Broncos will enter Week 13 with a 3-8 record. This past Sunday, they suffered a double-digit loss to the Panthers.

Until the Broncos string together consecutive wins, the negative noise surrounding this franchise won't go away.