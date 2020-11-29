Here’s Why The NFL Is Making The Broncos Play Tomorrow

The NFL is making the Denver Broncos play Sunday afternoon, despite the team being down all its quarterbacks. We now know why.

When the NFL decided to move forward with Sunday’s Saints-Broncos game, there was a bit of an uproar from fans and players. Even Broncos tight end Noah Fant voiced his displeasure with the NFL’s decision.

It seems a bit odd the league is making a team play, despite being down all its quarterbacks. But the NFL has strict protocol when it comes to situations like this. In fact, the NFL sent a memo to teams earlier this year detailing the protocol for certain circumstances.

The NFL has made it clear games will not be postponed just because of certain roster limitations related to the pandemic.

“In light of the substantial additional roster flexibility in place for this season, games will not be postponed or rescheduled simply to avoid roster issues caused by injury or illness affecting multiple players, even within a position group,” the NFL’s memo reads.

Here’s why Sunday’s Saints-Broncos game is on: Language in here about not postponing games due to Covid and position groups. It was discussed at the fall league meeting, and this memo was sent to all 32 teams at its conclusion: pic.twitter.com/K8CRzBF7c0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

Well, there you have it. The NFL has maintained its stance and isn’t moving away from it.

The Broncos will have to move on without its four quarterbacks on Sunday. It looks like practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton will reportedly get the start.

Teams should take notice of the NFL’s pandemic protocol. The league has made the rules clear for this season.