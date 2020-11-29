The Spun

Here’s Why The NFL Is Making The Broncos Play Tomorrow

roger goodell speaks to nfl reportersATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The NFL is making the Denver Broncos play Sunday afternoon, despite the team being down all its quarterbacks. We now know why.

When the NFL decided to move forward with Sunday’s Saints-Broncos game, there was a bit of an uproar from fans and players. Even Broncos tight end Noah Fant voiced his displeasure with the NFL’s decision.

It seems a bit odd the league is making a team play, despite being down all its quarterbacks. But the NFL has strict protocol when it comes to situations like this. In fact, the NFL sent a memo to teams earlier this year detailing the protocol for certain circumstances.

The NFL has made it clear games will not be postponed just because of certain roster limitations related to the pandemic.

“In light of the substantial additional roster flexibility in place for this season, games will not be postponed or rescheduled simply to avoid roster issues caused by injury or illness affecting multiple players, even within a position group,” the NFL’s memo reads.

Well, there you have it. The NFL has maintained its stance and isn’t moving away from it.

The Broncos will have to move on without its four quarterbacks on Sunday. It looks like practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton will reportedly get the start.

Teams should take notice of the NFL’s pandemic protocol. The league has made the rules clear for this season.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.