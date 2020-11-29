How Much Kendall Hinton Is Getting Paid To Play QB Today

The Denver Broncos are without a quarterback on Sunday.

All four of the Broncos’ rostered quarterbacks are in COVID-19 protocols due to a positive test and a failure to wear masks in a team meeting.

“The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for COVID-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution…With NFL/NFLPA protocols mandating a five-day quarantine period for high-risk close contacts, we were informed that Lock, Rypien and Bortles will be ineligible to participate in Sunday’s game against New Orleans,” the Broncos said.

Starting at quarterback today is former Wake Forest quarterback turned practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton.

Hinton played quarterback to start his college football career, but turned into a wide receiver. He’s reportedly getting called up from Denver’s practice squad on Sunday.

According to sports media insider Darren Rovell, he’s getting a nice paycheck to do so.

Broncos QB Kendall Hinton's gross paycheck for today's game is $35,882.35. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 29, 2020

However, based on the circumstances, you wish Hinton could get more than that. It could be a pretty rough afternoon for the young player.

Denver and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.