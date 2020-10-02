On Thursday night, the New York Jets hosted the Denver Broncos in a must-win game for both teams.

Both Denver and New York entered the game with an 0-3 record. In desperate need of a win, the Broncos and Jets put together a solid offensive performance in the first half.

Denver took a 17-13 lead into the half, while the expected point total was at 40.5 entering the game. Early in the second half, the Broncos added another touchdown to extend their lead to 24-13.

Unfortunately, just one play earlier, star tight end Noah Fant appeared to take a hit to his knee. Fant eventually limped to the sideline, but had to be carted off to the locker room.

According to Broncos chiefs communications officer Patrick Smyth, Fant is dealing with an ankle injury.

Injury update for the Broncos: TE Noah Fant (ankle) is questionable to return. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 2, 2020

Fant is one of the lone bright spots on the Denver Broncos offense so far this season.

Although he struggled as a rookie, Fant broke out earlier this year. Through three games, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star proved he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

On the year, Fant has 13 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns, all of which lead the team. He’s been a matchup nightmare for defenses, but not it looks like he could miss some time.

Denver currently holds a 24-13 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.