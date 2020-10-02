The Spun

Injury Update For Broncos TE Noah Fant

Noah Fant makes a move up the field.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Tight end Noah Fant #87 of the Denver Broncos runs with the football past linebacker Quincy Williams #56 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Jets hosted the Denver Broncos in a must-win game for both teams.

Both Denver and New York entered the game with an 0-3 record. In desperate need of a win, the Broncos and Jets put together a solid offensive performance in the first half.

Denver took a 17-13 lead into the half, while the expected point total was at 40.5 entering the game. Early in the second half, the Broncos added another touchdown to extend their lead to 24-13.

Unfortunately, just one play earlier, star tight end Noah Fant appeared to take a hit to his knee. Fant eventually limped to the sideline, but had to be carted off to the locker room.

According to Broncos chiefs communications officer Patrick Smyth, Fant is dealing with an ankle injury.

Fant is one of the lone bright spots on the Denver Broncos offense so far this season.

Although he struggled as a rookie, Fant broke out earlier this year. Through three games, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star proved he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

On the year, Fant has 13 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns, all of which lead the team. He’s been a matchup nightmare for defenses, but not it looks like he could miss some time.

Denver currently holds a 24-13 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.


